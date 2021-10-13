Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.300-$3.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Public Service Enterprise Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.500-$3.650 EPS.

NYSE:PEG opened at $59.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.95. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $65.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.48%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEG. Mizuho lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.00.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $307,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $599,502.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,333 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

