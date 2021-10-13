Public Sector Pension Investment Board Takes Position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 79,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,275,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALY. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Bally’s by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bally’s stock opened at $50.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.86. Bally’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $267.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.22 million. Bally’s had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 825.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bally’s Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BALY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bally’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bally’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

