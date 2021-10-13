Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Innospec were worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Innospec by 5.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 418,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,882,000 after buying an additional 22,311 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Innospec by 9.4% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 10,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Innospec by 6.3% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in Innospec during the second quarter valued at $2,651,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Innospec by 3.9% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Innospec alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IOSP shares. TheStreet cut Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, CL King cut their price objective on Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $84.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.86. Innospec Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.95 and a 52-week high of $107.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.33.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.32. Innospec had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $354.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Innospec

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.