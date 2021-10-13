Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $4.22 Million Stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.20% of GMS worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of GMS by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in GMS by 68.7% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in GMS by 32.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GMS during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of GMS by 1,411.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GMS alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.96. GMS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.07 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. GMS had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GMS. Truist upped their price target on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Stephens upgraded GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 40,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.38 per share, with a total value of $2,015,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $294,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 240,729 shares of company stock worth $11,501,175 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About GMS

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS).

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.