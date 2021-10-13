Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 21,370 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 65.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,370 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 8.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 10.3% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 425.4% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.7% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 35.5% during the second quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 226,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,109,000 after buying an additional 59,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ES shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.57.

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $85.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $76.64 and a 52-week high of $96.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.51. The firm has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.35.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.21%.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

