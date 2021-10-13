Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 1,030 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.19% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6,584.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,843,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,915,000 after buying an additional 2,800,896 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $68,690,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $63,058,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,077,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,388,000 after buying an additional 174,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,526,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,294,000 after buying an additional 133,417 shares in the last quarter.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.54.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $32.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day moving average is $26.99.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 251.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

