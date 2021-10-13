Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

NYSE LYB opened at $96.86 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $66.72 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.57%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LYB. Mizuho began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.