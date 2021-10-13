Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Receives $54.57 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on PTGX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $702,889.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PTGX opened at $31.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.71. Protagonist Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $50.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.56.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.