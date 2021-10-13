ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) Receives €20.07 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €20.15 ($23.71).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSM. Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of PSM traded down €0.94 ($1.11) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €14.53 ($17.09). The stock had a trading volume of 2,331,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52 week low of €9.26 ($10.89) and a 52 week high of €19.00 ($22.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is €16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is €16.94.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

