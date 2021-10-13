ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Hits New 1-Year High at $97.33

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $97.33 and last traded at $97.33, with a volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.96.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.49 and a 200-day moving average of $70.85.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,243,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

