ProShare Advisors LLC Has $2.65 Million Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 37.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 80.5% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,018,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,117,000 after buying an additional 899,916 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,011,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 27.4% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,637,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,613,000 after buying an additional 567,042 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 81.6% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 977,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,200,000 after buying an additional 439,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 19.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,780,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,771,000 after buying an additional 284,652 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total transaction of $640,334.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $103.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of -27.47 and a beta of 0.51. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.66 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a current ratio of 19.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.67 and a 200-day moving average of $126.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. The company had revenue of $92.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James started coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

