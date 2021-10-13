ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 3,287 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEE. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Ameren by 837.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,615,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122,978 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 20,255.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,965,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,634,000 after buying an additional 3,946,040 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,745,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,738,000 after buying an additional 1,991,296 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,463,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,641,260,000 after buying an additional 579,018 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its stake in Ameren by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 2,696,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,811,000 after purchasing an additional 470,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AEE. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.50.

Ameren stock opened at $81.61 on Wednesday. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $69.79 and a 1-year high of $90.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.26.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 62.86%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

