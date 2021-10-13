ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 735,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,502,000 after buying an additional 62,301 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 101,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 858.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 21,552 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 8,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFUS opened at $271.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $275.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.35. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.32 and a 52-week high of $289.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $523.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

In related news, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,507,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.88, for a total value of $662,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,550 shares of company stock valued at $3,681,810 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

