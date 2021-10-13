ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 5,048 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VICI. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 347.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $29.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.97 and a 200-day moving average of $30.60. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.80%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VICI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

