ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 13,480 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,480 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in News were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in News by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in News by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of News by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 32,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of News by 5.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of News by 2.1% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 33,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

News stock opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.96. News Co. has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $27.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. News had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, News has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.16.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

