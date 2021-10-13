Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) will report $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Progress Software’s earnings. Progress Software reported earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Progress Software will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.62 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Progress Software.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.07 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. Progress Software’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRGS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

NASDAQ PRGS traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $48.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,646. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $35.63 and a 52-week high of $53.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.12%.

In other Progress Software news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $63,153.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRGS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 6.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 4.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 9.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 140,459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 12,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 46.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 53,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 17,123 shares in the last quarter.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

