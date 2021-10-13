Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Receives $5.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PROG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Progenity from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Progenity alerts:

NASDAQ PROG traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $2.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,397,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,323,018. Progenity has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $9.48. The stock has a market cap of $168.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of -0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.41.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.99 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progenity during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Progenity by 416.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Progenity during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Progenity during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Progenity during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Progenity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.