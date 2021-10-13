Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,116 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTH. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 13.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTH opened at $99.25 on Wednesday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $120.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.71.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 18.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $100,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTH shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research raised Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

