Profund Advisors LLC Has $397,000 Stake in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,980 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STMP. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Stamps.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 6,233.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 121.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stamps.com by 14.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on STMP. Craig Hallum cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Maxim Group cut Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of STMP stock opened at $329.61 on Wednesday. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.22 and a 52-week high of $329.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $328.44 and its 200-day moving average is $259.11.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). Stamps.com had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $191.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.78 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.76, for a total transaction of $823,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.51, for a total transaction of $68,240.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,565.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,721 shares of company stock worth $15,016,442. 6.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stamps.com Profile

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.