Profund Advisors LLC Buys 509 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,340,000 after buying an additional 38,592 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in ABM Industries by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ABM Industries by 833.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in ABM Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 20.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $45.31 on Wednesday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $55.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.18.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.84%. ABM Industries’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

In related news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $119,029.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $74,016.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,491 shares of company stock valued at $478,888. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, August 27th. FIX raised shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

