Profund Advisors LLC Buys 184 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the first quarter worth $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the first quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the second quarter worth $61,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the first quarter worth $75,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $1,143,282.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 18,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $1,936,475.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,217,122.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,027 shares of company stock valued at $6,693,376 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FN opened at $100.49 on Wednesday. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $59.45 and a 1-year high of $109.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

FN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley upped their price target on Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.