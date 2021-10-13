Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,317 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 26,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 143,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 137,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 128.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KIM opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

KIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Capital One Financial upgraded Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.04.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

