Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Truist

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Truist from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.50% from the company’s current price.

PRVA has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen began coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $22.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,529. Privia Health Group has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $50.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $225.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.76 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Privia Health Group will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

