Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 5,226 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,226 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Equinox Gold worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 4.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 3.1% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 87,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 10.6% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 33,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 2.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 155,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

EQX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Desjardins upgraded Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.18.

Equinox Gold stock opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.13. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $13.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 50.08%. The company had revenue of $226.22 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinox Gold Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

