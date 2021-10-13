Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 238 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Masimo by 535.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Masimo in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Masimo in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Masimo by 28.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.80.

MASI opened at $270.99 on Wednesday. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $205.10 and a 12-month high of $288.27. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.20 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $274.09 and a 200-day moving average of $250.40.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.60 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

