Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:RNRG)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:RNRG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 112,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 1.37% of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $485,000.

RNRG opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.02. Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $20.25.

