Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 1.9% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $939,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta stock opened at $235.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.08 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.15.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.94, for a total transaction of $809,719.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,192,717.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total value of $4,674,845.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,312 shares of company stock worth $34,113,279. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OKTA. Summit Insights boosted their target price on Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.33.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.