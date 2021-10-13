Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,813 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 17,415.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XMLV opened at $53.39 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $55.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.25 and its 200 day moving average is $54.07.

