Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 849 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 5,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS opened at $292.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $313.01 and a 200 day moving average of $278.66. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $211.20 and a one year high of $340.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.84, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.50.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total value of $87,766,657.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,515 shares in the company, valued at $51,818,934.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 16,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.09, for a total value of $5,132,418.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 333,637 shares of company stock valued at $105,479,027 in the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

