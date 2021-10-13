Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Price Target Raised to $76.00 at Barclays

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its target price upped by Barclays from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PFG. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Principal Financial Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Principal Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.80.

Shares of PFG opened at $67.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.15. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $69.78. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 58.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

