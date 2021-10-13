Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 55,116 Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 67.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,116 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mersana Therapeutics were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 144.7% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,892,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,621,000 after buying an additional 1,119,152 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 4,005,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,600 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,775,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,902,000 after acquiring an additional 711,460 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,301,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 1,641.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 230,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 216,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 21,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $263,250.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,562.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $102,121.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,215 shares of company stock worth $712,262 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MRSN opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average is $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.58. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $29.09.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.04% and a negative net margin of 295,206.97%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

