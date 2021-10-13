Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 10,760 Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,760 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 710,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,073,000 after acquiring an additional 201,919 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,692,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kura Oncology by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,104,000 after purchasing an additional 170,582 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kura Oncology in the first quarter worth about $777,000.

Shares of NASDAQ KURA opened at $18.41 on Wednesday. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.79.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KURA shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.89.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

