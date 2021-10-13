Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCKT. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 124.0% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 192,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 106,815 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 69,584 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 71.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 154,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 64,417 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 35.0% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 182,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 47,230 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Hackett Group during the second quarter valued at $752,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

HCKT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $20.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $606.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.16. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $20.94.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $73.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

