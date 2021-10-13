Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $361,000 in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STEM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the second quarter worth $36,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Stem during the second quarter worth about $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Stem in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Stem in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Stem alerts:

Stem stock opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. Stem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $51.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.54.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.34 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STEM shares. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Stem from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Stem in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Stem in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.