Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,769 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Everi were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Everi by 2.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 44.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 3.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Everi by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 89,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.94. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $172.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.86 million. Everi had a return on equity of 440.82% and a net margin of 10.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EVRI shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Everi in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.22.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $132,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,660 shares of company stock valued at $4,377,851. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

