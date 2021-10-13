Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 186.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,485 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Voyager Therapeutics were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 273.0% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 246,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 180,058 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VYGR has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $174.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.97. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.91.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 12.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

