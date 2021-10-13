PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Director Sells $60,120.00 in Stock

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Director Clint Hurt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $60,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
PNRG traded down $2.42 on Tuesday, hitting $63.55. 470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,558. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.33 and a fifty-two week high of $98.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.72. The stock has a market cap of $126.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.80 and a beta of 1.09.
PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter.
PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile
PrimeEnergy Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, developing and producing oil and natural gas. It owns producing and non-producing properties located primarily in Texas, and Oklahoma. The company was founded in March 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
