PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Director Sells $60,120.00 in Stock

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Director Clint Hurt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $60,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

PNRG traded down $2.42 on Tuesday, hitting $63.55. 470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,558. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.33 and a fifty-two week high of $98.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.72. The stock has a market cap of $126.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.80 and a beta of 1.09.

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources in the third quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources in the second quarter valued at about $291,000. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile

PrimeEnergy Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, developing and producing oil and natural gas. It owns producing and non-producing properties located primarily in Texas, and Oklahoma. The company was founded in March 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

