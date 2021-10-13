Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Shares Gap Up to $10.14

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.14, but opened at $10.43. Precision BioSciences shares last traded at $10.24, with a volume of 1,781 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DTIL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Precision BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Precision BioSciences from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Precision BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.74.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $68.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 45.88% and a negative return on equity of 69.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. 47.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

