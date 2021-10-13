PPG Industries (PPG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PPG Industries to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $152.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $123.52 and a 1 year high of $182.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.43.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

