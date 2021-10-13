Poseidon Network Trading Up 48.2% Over Last 7 Days (QQQ)

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. One Poseidon Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0225 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Poseidon Network has traded 48.2% higher against the dollar. Poseidon Network has a market capitalization of $49.58 million and $173,637.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002374 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00042860 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000102 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Poseidon Network Coin Profile

Poseidon Network (CRYPTO:QQQ) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @qqqtoken . Poseidon Network’s official message board is medium.com/poseidonnetwork . The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Poseidon Network’s official website is poseidon.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Poseidon Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poseidon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poseidon Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Poseidon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

