Polkamarkets Trading Up 3.5% This Week (POLK)

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 13th. In the last week, Polkamarkets has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Polkamarkets has a total market cap of $18.59 million and approximately $379,224.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Polkamarkets

Polkamarkets (CRYPTO:POLK) is a coin. It launched on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,052,618 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkamarkets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkamarkets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

