POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Shares Down 1.1%

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF)’s share price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.86. Approximately 137,273 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 271,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.86. The stock has a market cap of $304.63 million, a P/E ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 0.70.

POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that POET Technologies Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.

