POA (POA) Price Tops $0.0349 on Major Exchanges

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. During the last seven days, POA has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. One POA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0349 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. POA has a market cap of $10.04 million and $219,887.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day.
POA Profile
POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 287,964,422 coins. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
