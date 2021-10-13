Playcent (PCNT) Market Capitalization Tops $2.00 Million

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. Over the last week, Playcent has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Playcent has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $48,781.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playcent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0757 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Playcent alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00043968 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.00 or 0.00212784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.44 or 0.00094760 BTC.

Playcent Profile

PCNT is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,449,123 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playcent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playcent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playcent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.