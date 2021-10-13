PJSC Tatneft (OTCMKTS:OAOFY) Trading 9.8% Higher

PJSC Tatneft (OTCMKTS:OAOFY)’s share price was up 9.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.59 and last traded at $49.59. Approximately 789 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 2,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.18.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.25 and its 200 day moving average is $41.99.

About PJSC Tatneft (OTCMKTS:OAOFY)

Tatneft PJSC engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining and Marketing; Petrochemicals; and Banking. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, extracts, and sells crude oil.

