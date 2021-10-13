Pizza (PIZZA) Trading 9.2% Lower Over Last Week

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Pizza coin can now be bought for about $0.0351 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pizza has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $202,886.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pizza has traded down 9.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001291 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.90 or 0.00104601 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006220 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.41 or 0.00695139 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000139 BTC.

About Pizza

Pizza (CRYPTO:PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

