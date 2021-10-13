Pivot Token Price Down 17.1% Over Last 7 Days (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Over the last week, Pivot Token has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pivot Token has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pivot Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pivot Token alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00043292 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.99 or 0.00210488 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00093847 BTC.

Pivot Token Coin Profile

PVT is a coin. It was first traded on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pivot Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pivot Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.