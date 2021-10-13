Piper Sandler Comments on NOV Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NOV in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NOV’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.23.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average is $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 2.31. NOV has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $18.02.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NOV by 1,313.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,554,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161,414 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in NOV by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,034,117 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $123,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247,329 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in NOV by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,225,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $95,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,448 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in NOV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,165,785,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NOV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

