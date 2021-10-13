Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Bought by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 264.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,299 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth $14,375,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 19,375 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,241,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,933,000 after acquiring an additional 662,503 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,642,000. Institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $4,135,363.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,179 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,363.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $153,655.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 675,813 shares of company stock valued at $40,612,341. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.63.

Shares of NYSE PINS traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.71. 146,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,589,415. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.96. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.67 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The company has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $613.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.93 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

