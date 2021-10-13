Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Announces Earnings Results

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $341.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PNFP traded up $3.94 on Wednesday, reaching $101.21. The company had a trading volume of 15,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,068. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $37.77 and a 1 year high of $98.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.74%.

PNFP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

In other news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $7,479,381.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,257,521.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $80,430.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,025 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $8,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

